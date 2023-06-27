wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set for Dynamite, Trent Promotes His Mom’s Book, ROH TV Recap

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 6-28-23- Jon Moxley vs Tomohiro Ishii Image Credit: AEW

– Forbidden Door II might be in the books, but the AEW vs. NJPW matchups are not over just yet. Tony Khan has confirmed another new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Jon Moxley will face Tomohiro Ishii in a singles matchup for tomorrow’s show. Khan announced the following:

“TOMORROW, Wednesday 6/28 Hamilton, ON Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on TBS. Tomohiro Ishii vs @JonMoxley After Ishii beat the BCC at #ForbiddenDoor with his deadly Brainbuster, he will fight 1-on-1 vs Mox in a rematch of their 2019 G1 epic! Ishii vs Moxley on TBS TOMORROW!”

Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley
* We’ll hear from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

– AEW star Trent revealed how fans can purchase a signed book by his mother, Sue:

– ROH released its latest TV recap:

