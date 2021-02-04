wrestling / News
AEW News: Jungle Boy Not Injured After Dynamite, Santana and Aaron Solow Celebrate Birthdays, AEW Dynamite Highlights
February 4, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Jungle Boy was not seriously injured during the battle royal on last night’s episode of Dynamite and will miss no ring time. He got a scratch above his eye but other than that, he was simply selling and is okay.
– AEW has wished happy birthdays to both Santana and Aaron Solow today.
Happy Birthday to #InnerCircle member @Santana_Proud. pic.twitter.com/2wYxZGW7ZW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
Happy birthday to #AEWDark wrestler @aaronsolow pic.twitter.com/fpP2gcHFhY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite:
