AEW News: Jungle Boy Not Injured After Dynamite, Santana and Aaron Solow Celebrate Birthdays, AEW Dynamite Highlights

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jungle Boy

PWInsider reports that Jungle Boy was not seriously injured during the battle royal on last night’s episode of Dynamite and will miss no ring time. He got a scratch above his eye but other than that, he was simply selling and is okay.

– AEW has wished happy birthdays to both Santana and Aaron Solow today.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite:

