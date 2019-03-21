wrestling / News

AEW News: Casting Call for The Librarian, The Young Bucks on AAA Tag Title Win, New T-Shirts Available

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
aew all elite wrestling Tony Khan

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) appears to be putting out a casting call for a role called “The Librarian.” The casting call is open to both men and women. Fans can submit a video that has to be 60 seconds or less to @AEWrestling using #theLibrarian. You can check out the video with more details released below.

As previously reported, The Young Bucks recently captured the AAA tag team titles at Rey de Reyes. AEW released a video of the Bucks commenting on the win, which you can see below.

Pro Wrestling Tees has new shirts available for Billy Gunn and Michael Nakazawa.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, The Young Bucks, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading