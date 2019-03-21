AEW News: Casting Call for The Librarian, The Young Bucks on AAA Tag Title Win, New T-Shirts Available

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) appears to be putting out a casting call for a role called “The Librarian.” The casting call is open to both men and women. Fans can submit a video that has to be 60 seconds or less to @AEWrestling using #theLibrarian. You can check out the video with more details released below.

Have you ever wanted to be a pro wrestling superstar? Do you think you have what it takes to be #TheLibrarian? This #CastingCall is open to both men & women.

Submit your 60 second or less video to @AEWrestling using #theLibrarian pic.twitter.com/n1xHiRPwla — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 19, 2019

– As previously reported, The Young Bucks recently captured the AAA tag team titles at Rey de Reyes. AEW released a video of the Bucks commenting on the win, which you can see below.

– Pro Wrestling Tees has new shirts available for Billy Gunn and Michael Nakazawa.