wrestling / News
AEW News: Casting Call for The Librarian, The Young Bucks on AAA Tag Title Win, New T-Shirts Available
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) appears to be putting out a casting call for a role called “The Librarian.” The casting call is open to both men and women. Fans can submit a video that has to be 60 seconds or less to @AEWrestling using #theLibrarian. You can check out the video with more details released below.
Have you ever wanted to be a pro wrestling superstar? Do you think you have what it takes to be #TheLibrarian? This #CastingCall is open to both men & women.
Submit your 60 second or less video to @AEWrestling using #theLibrarian pic.twitter.com/n1xHiRPwla
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 19, 2019
– As previously reported, The Young Bucks recently captured the AAA tag team titles at Rey de Reyes. AEW released a video of the Bucks commenting on the win, which you can see below.
#Exclusive post match comments from #theYoungBucks after they defeated the #LuchaBros @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx for the #AAA World Tag Team Championship in Puebla, Mexico@NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13@AEWrestling @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/lhFGKyUmj4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 19, 2019
– Pro Wrestling Tees has new shirts available for Billy Gunn and Michael Nakazawa.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Original Plan For Rey Mysterio and Andrade At Wrestlemania
- Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Botched His Last Big Royal Rumble Spot and Almost Eliminated Himself
- Cody Rhodes Files New Trademarks For Old WCW Shows Including Bash at the Beach
- New Day Contemplate Leaving WWE After What Happened To Kofi Kingston On Smackdown