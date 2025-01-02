wrestling / News
AEW News: Local News Coverage on Fight for the Fallen, Rob Schamberger Draws Painting of Ricochet
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
– ABC WLOS 13 News did the following report on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday, January 1 before the live broadcast. The report features interview clips with FTR and Adam Copeland, who discuss the devastating affects of Hurricane Helene and putting on Fight for the Fallen to benefit people affected by the hurricane. You can view that clip below:
– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting of Ricochet. Prints are now available at Shop AEW:
