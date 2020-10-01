AEW News: Luther Reveals His Plans Against Chris Jericho, Mark Jindrak Hints at Possible Interest in AEW, The Blade Shows Pride for The Butcher

– AEW wrestler Luther noted the following last night on Twitter on his last match with Chris Jericho. On next week’s Dynamite, Luther and Serpentico will face Jericho and Jake Hager.

Luther wrote on facing Jericho, “The last time we were in the ring.. I think was in 1995 in Korakuen Hall in Japan… I plan on punching him in the face repeatedly.” You can view his tweet on the matchup below:

The last time we were in the ring.. I think was in 1995 in Korakuen Hall in Japan… I plan on punching him in the face repeatedly.. — Luther (@KillLutherKill) October 1, 2020

– Former WCW and WWE wrestler Mark Jindrak shared a photo on Twitter of an AEW title belt toy. In the caption he wrote, “Comeback goals @AEWrestling.” You can see that tweet below.

– The Blade expressed pride in his tag team partner, The Butcher, for his matchup against Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Moxley defeated The Butcher in the main event for last night’s Dynamite.

The Blade tweeted, “Win lose or draw I couldn’t be more proud of @andycomplains. What he has accomplished in just 5 years of pro wrestling is nothing short of inspiring! He set ‘em up now you knock ‘em down King!! @MadKing1981.” You can view his tweet here: