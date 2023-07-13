wrestling / News
AEW News: Mark Sterling Gets Muhammad Ali Action Figure, Dynamite Video Highlights
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW talent Mark Sterling got to unbox the new SDCC 2023 Mattel Exclusive Muhammad Ali action figure set:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:
