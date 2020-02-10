AEW News: Nightmare Collective Has Been Cancelled, Cody and Brandi Rhodes Make Media Rounds, Card For AEW Dark Tomorrow Night

– PWInsider reports that the Nightmare Collective faction has been dissolved. The group included Brandi Rhodes, Mel, Luther and Awesome Kong. Brandi came out as a face on the last episode of Dynamite to support Cody, while Awesome Kong was written out due to her GLOW commitments.

– Cody and Brandi Rhodes made the media rounds today to promote Dynamite in Atlanta next week.

– Here is the lineup for this week’s AEW Dark:

* Riho vs. Shoko Nakajima.

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Sonny Kiss.

* Hikaru Shida vs. Cassandra Golden.

* The Dark Order vs. Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt.