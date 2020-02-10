wrestling / News

AEW News: Nightmare Collective Has Been Cancelled, Cody and Brandi Rhodes Make Media Rounds, Card For AEW Dark Tomorrow Night

February 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Melanie Ross AEW Dynamite Nightmare Collective

PWInsider reports that the Nightmare Collective faction has been dissolved. The group included Brandi Rhodes, Mel, Luther and Awesome Kong. Brandi came out as a face on the last episode of Dynamite to support Cody, while Awesome Kong was written out due to her GLOW commitments.

– Cody and Brandi Rhodes made the media rounds today to promote Dynamite in Atlanta next week.

– Here is the lineup for this week’s AEW Dark:

* Riho vs. Shoko Nakajima.
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Sonny Kiss.
* Hikaru Shida vs. Cassandra Golden.
* The Dark Order vs. Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Cody, Nightmare Collective, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading