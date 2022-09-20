wrestling / News
AEW News: Orange Cassidy & Anthony Bowens Appearing on MLB Network, Swerve Strickland Chats With Renee Paquette, Arn Anderson Turns 64
– AEW stars Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, and Anthony Bowens are appearing on the MLB Network today. The MLB Network Twitter account posted the following preview images:
Look who's returning to the Crushed Red Velvet today 👀📺#MLBCentral | @AEW pic.twitter.com/s8SfbriOBW
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 20, 2022
#AEW Stars @Bowens_official and @orangecassidy make their @MLBNetwork return TODAY on MLB Central, joined by @AEW @TBSNetwork Champion @Jade_Cargill. Tune in LIVE @ 12:30pm ET on the MLB Network or on https://t.co/KwHwdGID3x pic.twitter.com/4qgKTF1qL9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
– All Elite Wrestling tag team champion Swerve Strickland is Renee Paquette’s guest for today’s new edition of The Sessions. Here’s the audio and description:
Whose house? Swerve Strickland heads to The Sessions to talk Renee through his fascinating life as a military child, balancing a rap career and a pro-wrestling career, and a WWE run that was a lot more ups-and-downs than anybody let on. Plus, get his thoughts on teaming with Keith Lee, and his secret history as Jon Moxley’s favorite Lucha Underground wrestler.
– Wrestling legend Arn Anderson celebrates his birthday today, turning 64 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to #AEW's @TheArnShow! pic.twitter.com/NnrCm2JFow
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Reacts to Notion That WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Teases Are About Him
- MJF Talks AEW Hiatus, Double Or Nothing, & Contract Details
- Konnan Claims AEW Won’t Let Kenny Omega Work AAA Triplemania, Note On How Accurate That Is
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week