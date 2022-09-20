AEW News: Orange Cassidy & Anthony Bowens Appearing on MLB Network, Swerve Strickland Chats With Renee Paquette, Arn Anderson Turns 64

– AEW stars Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, and Anthony Bowens are appearing on the MLB Network today. The MLB Network Twitter account posted the following preview images:

– All Elite Wrestling tag team champion Swerve Strickland is Renee Paquette’s guest for today’s new edition of The Sessions. Here’s the audio and description:

Whose house? Swerve Strickland heads to The Sessions to talk Renee through his fascinating life as a military child, balancing a rap career and a pro-wrestling career, and a WWE run that was a lot more ups-and-downs than anybody let on. Plus, get his thoughts on teaming with Keith Lee, and his secret history as Jon Moxley’s favorite Lucha Underground wrestler.

– Wrestling legend Arn Anderson celebrates his birthday today, turning 64 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below: