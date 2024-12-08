wrestling / News
AEW News: Pat Buck Appears in SNL Sketch, Inside Malakai Black’s Pro Wrestling Style
– AEW VP of Talent and Development and coach Pat Buck appeared in a sketch for Gladiator II last night on SNL, which showcased a parody trailer for Gladiator II: The Musical. You can see that video below:
– AEW Malakai Black released a new video, “Inside Tom’s Pro Wrestling Style (Pt. II)”:
Welcome back! It’s been a few years since you’ve heard from us, but we’re back! A few years back Tom gave an insightful look into his style of professional wrestling and mainly the way he translates Martial Arts, what Tom is known for, into Professional Wrestling. Well, it’s been a few years since and now with the completion of the Dark Arts, which is Tom & Thea’s private performance center we thought it was time to create an updated one, this is the 1st of many to come as even this video wasn’t enough to cover all of it, enjoy!
