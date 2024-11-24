wrestling / News
AEW News: The Rizzler at Full Gear Video, Anthony Ogogo Turns 36
November 24, 2024
– As noted, The Rizzler was in attendance at AEW Full Gear 2024 last night. He was ringside for Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys’ match against QT Marshall. AEW later released a video of The Rizzler summing up his appearance, which you can see below:
THE RIZZLER sums up his epic appearance at #AEWFullGear alongside The Costco Guys as only The Rizzler can!@Da_Rizzler419 | @ajbefumo | #BigJustice pic.twitter.com/RyXMJPTNGm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2024
– AEW wished Anthony Ogogo a happy birthday today. He turns 36 years old:
Happy Birthday @AnthonyOgogo! pic.twitter.com/vNhV4F3cy6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2024
