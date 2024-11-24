wrestling / News

AEW News: The Rizzler at Full Gear Video, Anthony Ogogo Turns 36

November 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Big Boom! AJ Big Justice The Rizzler AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

As noted, The Rizzler was in attendance at AEW Full Gear 2024 last night. He was ringside for Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys’ match against QT Marshall. AEW later released a video of The Rizzler summing up his appearance, which you can see below:

– AEW wished Anthony Ogogo a happy birthday today. He turns 36 years old:

