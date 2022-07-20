wrestling / News

AEW News: Road to Fyter Fest Week 2, Dark Video Highlights, Eddie Kingston Mad King Shirt

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Road to Fyter Fest Week 2 showcased Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho in a Barbed Wire Everyhwere Match:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Dark:

– Shop AEW has a new Mad King “Out for Blood” shirt for Eddie Kingston:

