AEW News: Road to Fyter Fest Week 2, Dark Video Highlights, Eddie Kingston Mad King Shirt
– AEW Road to Fyter Fest Week 2 showcased Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho in a Barbed Wire Everyhwere Match:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Dark:
A solid victory for #ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta here on #AEWDark, and he has a few words to say ahead of this Saturday's #ROH Pure Championship match against Daniel Garcia at #DeathBeforeDishonor LIVE on PPV! ▶️ https://t.co/FfoNBMdPOo pic.twitter.com/VsoJR42Wvv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2022
After a questionable win for the #RenegadeTwins, @W18Robin & @CharRenegade_1 make their case to @tonyschiavone24 insisting they played no games.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDark: https://t.co/WGYHS1Re7A pic.twitter.com/DBWaCFXgcT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2022
.@TheLethalJay “warms up” ahead of this SATURDAY’s #DeathBeforeDishonor @RingOfHonor World TV Championship with a match against his student Logan Cruz NOW on #AEWDark!
Tune in: https://t.co/WGYHS28OZ8 pic.twitter.com/UOdonz8uEX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2022
After tonight’s win on #AEWDark, @TheLethalJay guarantees full-heartedly he will be the next @ringofhonor's World TV Champion after this SATURDAY’s #DeathBeforeDishonor match against Champ @SamoaJoe LIVE on PPV. Tickets at https://t.co/zr0La7pgbr
▶️ https://t.co/WGYHS1Re7A pic.twitter.com/LCf1PgVorX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2022
After abiding by Pure rules, @GarciaWrestling inflicts more pain onto @Alan_V_Angels until ROH Pure Champ @WheelerYuta runs Garcia out of the ring! #DeathBeforeDishonor this SAT 7/23 LIVE on PPV can't come soon enough! Missed tonight’s #AEWDark? Watch here:https://t.co/FfoNBMvrcY pic.twitter.com/Q3ULM9YVo9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2022
– Shop AEW has a new Mad King “Out for Blood” shirt for Eddie Kingston:
.@MadKing1981 is out for blood! Get his NEW shirt that just arrived at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #fyterfest pic.twitter.com/usmCPeq6FN
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) July 20, 2022
