AEW News: Rob Schamberger Creates Portrait of Kamille, More Dynamite Grand Slam Highlights

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kamille AEW Rampage 9-13-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new portrait of AEW wrestler Kamille. Prints of the new portrait by Schamberger are available now at Shop AEW:

– AEW released some more video highlights from last night’s Dynamite Grand Slam show:


