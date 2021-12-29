wrestling / News

AEW News: Sammy Guevara Christmas Nightmare Vlog, Emi Sakura Learning English With Billy Gunn, Tickets on Sale for Battle of the Belts

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Sammy Guevara

– AEW star and former TNT champion Sammy Guevara released his latest Christmas Nightmare vlog:

– Emi Sakura shared a video where Billy Gunn teaches her an English phrase:

– Tickets are now on sale for the first AEW Battle of the Belts event, scheduled for Saturday, January 8. The event will be held at the Bojangles Entertainment Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina:

