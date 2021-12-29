wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Christmas Nightmare Vlog, Emi Sakura Learning English With Billy Gunn, Tickets on Sale for Battle of the Belts
– AEW star and former TNT champion Sammy Guevara released his latest Christmas Nightmare vlog:
– Emi Sakura shared a video where Billy Gunn teaches her an English phrase:
Emi Learns English (To take over #AEW) #EmiLeansEnglish Ep.3 (ft. @RealBillyGunn )
Today’s Word/phrase “F……😡”
Please send me examples to use & study. #EmiTakesAEW #ChocoPro pic.twitter.com/3zLmNlDjLZ
— Emi Sakura (@EmiSakura_gtmv) December 28, 2021
– Tickets are now on sale for the first AEW Battle of the Belts event, scheduled for Saturday, January 8. The event will be held at the Bojangles Entertainment Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina:
The FIRST EVER #AEW #BattleOfTheBelts takes place Saturday January 8, LIVE from @TheBOplex in Charlotte, NC! Tickets for this historic event start at $25+fees and are ON SALE NOW!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/GVgaA4d2ej
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Shoots Down Idea of WWE Return: ‘They’ve Made Enough Money Off Me Since I’ve Been Gone’
- Killer Kross Discusses His WWE Main Roster Run, Finding Out About the Gladiator Mask
- FTR Shares Story of Cash Wheeler Wanting to Beat Up a WWE Producer
- Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Passes Away At 32, More Details On Death