– The Stars of AEW will be in attendance for a panel tomorrow at SXSW. Former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, Bryan Danielson, and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan will be taking part in tomorrow’s panel. More details are available below:

Disrupting the Long-Monopolized Pro Wrestling Industry In 2019, Tony Khan identified an opportunity to provide fans with an alternative, mainstream pro wrestling product for the first time in decades. The birth of All Elite Wrestling forever changed the industry, and five years later, not only has the promotion improved competition and lifted smaller promotions, but also pushed the boundaries of compelling professional wrestling, creating new fans in the process. From showcasing real-life entrepreneurialism to giving wrestlers the capacity to reinvent themselves on their own terms, AEW’s rise is based on an unprecedented playground for creativity.

Britt Baker wrote earlier on the event, “Cannot wait to take the #SXSW stage for the first time with @TonyKhan and @bryandanielson to discuss how @AEW has disrupted the pro-wrestling industry for the better. See you in Austin tomorrow (March 11) at 2:30pm! @sxsw”

– AEW released the following backstage interview promos from last night’s Collision:



