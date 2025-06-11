wrestling / News

AEW News: Taya Valkyrie Tours Denver in Making Towns, Pride Month Shirt Donating Proceeds To Dallas Pride, Wrestlers Attend Pickleball Game

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taya Valkyrie AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Taya Valkyrie toured Denver, Colorado in a new edition of Making Towns:

– AEW is celebrating Anthony Bowens being named as the Honorary Grand Marshal of the Dallas Pride Parade on Sunday, June 15 with a special Pride Month t-shirt. 20% of the proceeds of each shirt sold will be donated to the Dallas Pride Organization.

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster, wrestlers Roderick Strong, Marina Shafir, and Speedball Mike Bailey attended the Portland Pickeball game:

