– Taya Valkyrie toured Denver, Colorado in a new edition of Making Towns:

On this edition of Making Towns with Taya, we check out Denver, Colorado! From the Denver Art Museum, to the iconic Union Station, @thetayavalkyrie takes us on a journey through the Mile High City! pic.twitter.com/PDE3gzsF5M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2025

– AEW is celebrating Anthony Bowens being named as the Honorary Grand Marshal of the Dallas Pride Parade on Sunday, June 15 with a special Pride Month t-shirt. 20% of the proceeds of each shirt sold will be donated to the Dallas Pride Organization.

To commemorate AEW's participation in the Dallas Pride Parade with Anthony Bowens as Honorary Grand Marshal, 20% of the proceeds of each shirt sold will be donated to @dallasprideorg, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthen, support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community! pic.twitter.com/u0ry5Re0U4 — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 11, 2025

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster, wrestlers Roderick Strong, Marina Shafir, and Speedball Mike Bailey attended the Portland Pickeball game: