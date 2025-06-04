– AEW star and The Five Tool Player, Anthony Bowens, has been announced as the Honorary Grand Marshall for the Dallas Pride Parade on Sunday, June 15. Actor Rjay has also been announced as a Grand Marshal for the event. You can view Bowens’ announcement below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Pride of Pro Wrestling will be the Dallas Pride Grand Marshal on Sunday June 15, 2025! @aew @AEWpress pic.twitter.com/d8Ruuypdms — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 4, 2025