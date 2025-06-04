wrestling / News

Anthony Bowens Announced as Honorary Grand Marshal for the Dallas Pride Parade

June 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Anthony Bowens AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and The Five Tool Player, Anthony Bowens, has been announced as the Honorary Grand Marshall for the Dallas Pride Parade on Sunday, June 15. Actor Rjay has also been announced as a Grand Marshal for the event. You can view Bowens’ announcement below:

