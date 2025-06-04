wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens Announced as Honorary Grand Marshal for the Dallas Pride Parade
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
– AEW star and The Five Tool Player, Anthony Bowens, has been announced as the Honorary Grand Marshall for the Dallas Pride Parade on Sunday, June 15. Actor Rjay has also been announced as a Grand Marshal for the event. You can view Bowens’ announcement below:
JUST ANNOUNCED: The Pride of Pro Wrestling will be the Dallas Pride Grand Marshal on Sunday June 15, 2025! @aew @AEWpress pic.twitter.com/d8Ruuypdms
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Joaquin Wilde Pulled From WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Match, Lince Dorado Steps In
- More Details On Jayden Steele’s Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges
- Elayna Black Reveals That She Spoke to CM Punk Immediately After Her WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Possibility of Vince McMahon Buying Back WWE