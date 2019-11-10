wrestling / News
AEW News: Wrestling Legend Backstage At Full Gear, Northeast Wrestling Promoter Also Backstage, Live Notes From The PPV
November 9, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that The Great Muta is backstage at AEW Full Gear. However, he is not in facepaint and doesn’t appear dressed to appear in the ring. It seems he is simply visiting.
– Northeast Wrestling promoter Mike Lombardi is also backstage.
– PWInsider also provided the following live notes from the event: “The Royal Farms Arena is far more packed than when Raw was in town a couple months ago. I can’t tell if upper deck is tarped off on camera side. If it’s not, then they have a solid gate here. Referee Aubrey Edwards got a huge pop when she was introduced.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Had ‘Significant’ Plans for Shayna Baszler on the Main Roster, NXT TV Deal Threw Plans ‘Out the Window’
- Adam Cole On Being the Face of NXT For USA Network Jump, Finn Balor Returning to the Brand
- Dave Lagana on NWA’s Current Business Model Not Being Sustainable, How to Make it Work
- Kenny Omega Suggests Story Of Being Stopped Entering Japan Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Reported