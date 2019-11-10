AEW News: Wrestling Legend Backstage At Full Gear, Northeast Wrestling Promoter Also Backstage, Live Notes From The PPV

– PWInsider reports that The Great Muta is backstage at AEW Full Gear. However, he is not in facepaint and doesn’t appear dressed to appear in the ring. It seems he is simply visiting.

– Northeast Wrestling promoter Mike Lombardi is also backstage.

– PWInsider also provided the following live notes from the event: “The Royal Farms Arena is far more packed than when Raw was in town a couple months ago. I can’t tell if upper deck is tarped off on camera side. If it’s not, then they have a solid gate here. Referee Aubrey Edwards got a huge pop when she was introduced.”