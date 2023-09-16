wrestling / News
AEW News: The Mogul Embassy Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
September 16, 2023
– The Mogul Embassy are the guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow at the crack of dawn on the AEW YouTube Channel. You can check out a new preview clip below:
The Mogul Embassy demands respect.
The newest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1 drops TOMORROW at the crack of dawn!@PrinceKingNana | @briancagegmsi | @thekaun | @ToaLiona
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2023
– AEW’s Kiera Hogan celebrates her birthday today. She turns 29 years old:
Happy Birthday to @HoganKnowsBest3!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage: