AEW News: The Sessions Audio With Bryan Danielson From Starrcast V, Danhausen Shares Starrcast V Vlog, Britt Baker Celebrates Anniversary of Her First Match

– The Sessions event from Starrcast V with AEW star Bryan Danielson and Renee Paquette is now available in podcast audio form. You can check out the audio below:

It’s the “Talking Smack” reunion we’ve all been waiting for on The Sessions as Renee is joined by none other than The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. The former WWE Grand Slam Champion spills secrets from the desk of “Talking Smack,” including that must-see encounter with The Mix, and a “Total Bellas” argument that turned very, very real. Plus, hear about his journey back from retirement, wrestling for nobody during the pandemic, and what brought him into AEW.

– Danhausen shared his Starrcast V vlog:

– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker celebrates the seventh anniversary of her professional in-ring debut today: