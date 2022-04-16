AEW News: Thunder Rosa Shares Message Ahead of Battle of the Belts II, Rampage Video Highlights, Evil Uno & Eddie Kingston Play Castle Crashers

– At last night’s AEW TV taping, Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa posted the following on her Twitter:

She tweeted, “Yo soy así! Estoy agradecida a la vida por las bendiciones! This is who I am and I’m blessed and thankful for this life! Follow your passion, reach your goals and never stop dreaming! #grateful #passion #AEW #lameramera”

Thunder Rosa defends her title against former champion Nyla Rosa at AEW Battle of the Belts II. The special airs tonight on tape delay on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

– Below are some video highlights for last night’s episode of AEW Rampage:











– AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Evil Uno played Mash Kings in a new AEW Games Let’s Play video: