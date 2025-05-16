AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite Viewership, Swerve Strickland Appearing At MLB Game

– Tony Khan took to social media to thank fans for this week’s AEW Dynamite viewership. Khan posted to Twitter on Thursday to write:

“Thank you all who watched

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Beach Break last night!

The most watched Dynamite of 2025,

most viewers on @TBSNetwork since September, which was before we added @StreamOnMax audience

+

most important

it was a great Dynamite!

See you Saturday #AEWCollision!”

Dynamite drew a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demo and 682,000 viewers.

See you Saturday #AEWCollision! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2025

– Swerve Strickland noted that he will be will be throwing out the first pitch at Friday night’s Arizona Diamondbacks game, writing on Twitter:

“Catch me tomorrow night at 6:40pm MT at the @Dbacks game where I throw out the first pitch of the game rocking the brand new @Reebok Answer 3 Swerves! #mogul”