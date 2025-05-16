wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite Viewership, Swerve Strickland Appearing At MLB Game

May 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

– Tony Khan took to social media to thank fans for this week’s AEW Dynamite viewership. Khan posted to Twitter on Thursday to write:

“Thank you all who watched
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Beach Break last night!
The most watched Dynamite of 2025,
most viewers on @TBSNetwork since September, which was before we added @StreamOnMax audience
+
most important
it was a great Dynamite!
See you Saturday #AEWCollision!”

Dynamite drew a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demo and 682,000 viewers.

– Swerve Strickland noted that he will be will be throwing out the first pitch at Friday night’s Arizona Diamondbacks game, writing on Twitter:

“Catch me tomorrow night at 6:40pm MT at the @Dbacks game where I throw out the first pitch of the game rocking the brand new @Reebok Answer 3 Swerves!

#mogul”

