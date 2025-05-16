wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Dynamite Viewership, Swerve Strickland Appearing At MLB Game
– Tony Khan took to social media to thank fans for this week’s AEW Dynamite viewership. Khan posted to Twitter on Thursday to write:
“Thank you all who watched
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Beach Break last night!
The most watched Dynamite of 2025,
most viewers on @TBSNetwork since September, which was before we added @StreamOnMax audience
+
most important
it was a great Dynamite!
See you Saturday #AEWCollision!”
Dynamite drew a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demo and 682,000 viewers.
Thank you all who watched
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Beach Break last night!
The most watched Dynamite of 2025,
most viewers on @TBSNetwork since September, which was before we added @StreamOnMax audience
+
most important
it was a great Dynamite!
See you Saturday #AEWCollision!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2025
– Swerve Strickland noted that he will be will be throwing out the first pitch at Friday night’s Arizona Diamondbacks game, writing on Twitter:
“Catch me tomorrow night at 6:40pm MT at the @Dbacks game where I throw out the first pitch of the game rocking the brand new @Reebok Answer 3 Swerves!
#mogul”
Catch me tomorrow night at 6:40pm MT at the @Dbacks game where I throw out the first pitch of the game rocking the brand new @Reebok Answer 3 Swerves! 😜#mogul pic.twitter.com/SP48ncYR2a
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 16, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Defends GCW And Joey Janela From Criticism Following Sabu’s Passing
- Several Wrestlers Call Out All Caribbean Wrestling For Its Treatment of Wrestlers
- Kevin Nash Compares Triple H’s Management Style to Vince McMahon
- Note on Backstage Reaction To Head Bumps During Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia, What Happened