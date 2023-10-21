wrestling / News

AEW News: Trent Promotes Sue’s New Book, Daniel Garcia Chats With Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks Fly a Private Jet

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Sue Trent Trent's Mom Image Credit: AEW

– Sue has a new book, Bed Hog & Other Tales: A Decodable Graphic Novel (Pat & Pals) out on Amazon and AEW star Trent promoted his mother’s new release:

– Daniel Garcia joined Matt Hardy on this week’s The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

– The Young Bucks shared a video of the team flying a private jet to avoid some travel woes:

