AEW News: Trent Promotes Sue’s New Book, Daniel Garcia Chats With Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks Fly a Private Jet
– Sue has a new book, Bed Hog & Other Tales: A Decodable Graphic Novel (Pat & Pals) out on Amazon and AEW star Trent promoted his mother’s new release:
my mom @sueshulo and @MangoyuArt’s third book is available on amazon now. buy it a feel so goddamn good all the time. https://t.co/pSVVnFpjVr pic.twitter.com/2TNvY5U9Mx
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) October 20, 2023
– Daniel Garcia joined Matt Hardy on this week’s The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:
– The Young Bucks shared a video of the team flying a private jet to avoid some travel woes:
