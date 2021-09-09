AEW News: Update on Alex Reynolds, Jake Roberts Set for Horrorfest, Dynamite Video Highlights

– PWInsider reports that AEW wrestler Alex Reynolds has been taking some scheduled time off after his wife gave birth to their first son. On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Alex Reynolds and his wife on the new addition to their family.

– AEW talent Jake Roberts will be appearing at the Connecticut Horrorfest later this month. The event will be held on Sept. 18. More details are available HERE.

– Here are some more video highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:









