AEW News: WBD Officials Thrilled With The Minecraft Movie Integration on Dynamite, Will Ospreay Art Prints Sold Out, Assassins Creed Shadows Jacket

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that Warner Bros. Discovery was “thrilled” with how promotional material for The Minecraft Movie was integrated into last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider also notes that more film integration can be expected in the future.

– PWInsider reports that the latest art print by Rob Schamberger of Will Ospreay sold out immediately. Other paintings coming up include Julia Hart, Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Harley Cameron, and Toni Storm.

– AEW Shop has a new Will Ospreay jacket inspired by Assassins Creed Shadows:

