wrestling / News
AEW News: WBD Officials Thrilled With The Minecraft Movie Integration on Dynamite, Will Ospreay Art Prints Sold Out, Assassins Creed Shadows Jacket
– PWInsider reports that Warner Bros. Discovery was “thrilled” with how promotional material for The Minecraft Movie was integrated into last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider also notes that more film integration can be expected in the future.
– PWInsider reports that the latest art print by Rob Schamberger of Will Ospreay sold out immediately. Other paintings coming up include Julia Hart, Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Harley Cameron, and Toni Storm.
– AEW Shop has a new Will Ospreay jacket inspired by Assassins Creed Shadows:
Inspired by #AssassinsCreedShadows, #AEW has partnered with @ubisoft and @Assassins_UK for this incredible @WillOspreay jacket!
2-week pre-order has begun at @ShopAEW!https://t.co/lsZ0vFIhXZ pic.twitter.com/rml7qZ4TsG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Recalls Story About Drew McIntyre Helping Her Earlier in Her Career in Her Book
- Bully Ray Wonders Why John Cena Mentioned Ric Flair This Week on WWE Raw
- Mick Foley Says His Career Wouldn’t Be the Same If Not For Hell in a Cell Match with The Undertaker
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar