AEW News: No Episode Of Collision This Week, Lexy Nair on AEW Unrestricted
– As a reminder to fans, there will be no episode of AEW Collision this week. AEW will not hold a show on Saturday, with the series making its return next week.
– The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted features Lexy Nair. You can see the episode below, described as follows:
Lexy Nair is a proud Minion graduate, and explains what it’s been like to work so closely with Athena and Billie Starkz at ROH. She’s also the backstage interviewer for AEW Collision, and shares the story of the Private Party durag. She explains how she came to wrestling, and AEW specifically, later in life thanks to her stepdad, Diamond Dallas Page, what MJF said to convince her to be included in one of his early angles at AEW, when she knew Big Bill (aka William Morrissey) was “the one,” and why she LOVES the AEW locker room!
