wrestling / News
AEW News: Note on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW Deal, Next Dynamite Taping Set
June 7, 2021 | Posted by
– A new report has a note on Andrade El Idolo’s deal with AEW. PWInsider reports that Andrade’s deal is the same as everyone else’s in terms of the creative aspects. In other words, he does not have creative control in how she’s used in the company and Tony Khan has final say in his booking.
– The next scheduled AEW Dynamite taping is set for June 26th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. That would mean that they have content taped until then.
More Trending Stories
- Chuck Palumbo Discusses Tension Between WCW Wrestlers and WWF Locker Room In 2001
- Aleister Black Tells Fans Not To Get Mad At WWE Creative, Says Bruce Prichard Protected Him
- Shawn Michaels On Whether He Considers Himself The GOAT, What He Enjoyed Most About His In-Ring Career
- Jim Ross Recalls Memorable Sit-Down Interview With Mankind, Vince McMahon Reacting With Famous Line