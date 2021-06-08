AEW News: Note on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW Deal, Next Dynamite Taping Set

– A new report has a note on Andrade El Idolo’s deal with AEW. PWInsider reports that Andrade’s deal is the same as everyone else’s in terms of the creative aspects. In other words, he does not have creative control in how she’s used in the company and Tony Khan has final say in his booking.

– The next scheduled AEW Dynamite taping is set for June 26th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. That would mean that they have content taped until then.