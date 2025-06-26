wrestling / News

AEW News: Note On MJF & Mark Briscoe Storyline, Ian Riccaboni Working AEW Dynamite

June 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mark Briscoe AEW Dynamite 6-25-25 Image Credit: AEW

– A new report has a bit of detail on MJF and Mark Briscoe’s new feud. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw MJF interrupted by Briscoe which led to a back and forth promo segment between them. Fightful Select reports that this was a storyline that MJF had been pushing for “quite some time” and that it’s one that is considered important for him.

In related news, MJF’s girlfriend Alicia Atout took to Twitter to respond to Briscoe saying that MJF had a “tiny kosher pickle” by writing:

“Woah woah woah. Let’s get one thing straight. It’s absolutely a kosher pickle but it’s definitely not tiny. @The_MJF”

– The site also notes that Ian Riccaboni has been working Dynamite lately because of the double tapings that have been taking place lately, and that the decision was made to have Tony Schiavone doing interviews in order to lighten his schedule a bit.

