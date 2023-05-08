AEW & NXT Alumni AQA To Appear On NBC’s Hot Wheel’s Ultimate Challenge

Former AEW and NXT roster member AQA will be part of the upcoming NBC & Peacock show Hot Wheel’s Ultimate Challenge. AQA, who has been on a hiatus from the ring, posted to Twitter to announce that she will be part of the show, as you can see below. AQA wrote:

“Little known fact about me, I’ve always been a huge Hot Wheels fan, I started collecting when I was 10 and I still do! Super stoked to be apart of something as awesome as this! Wrestling fans I got something special for ya! @NBC @Peacock.

#NBCHotWheels”

You can also see the full trailer below for the show, which premieres on May 30th.