AEW & NXT Alumni AQA To Appear On NBC’s Hot Wheel’s Ultimate Challenge
Former AEW and NXT roster member AQA will be part of the upcoming NBC & Peacock show Hot Wheel’s Ultimate Challenge. AQA, who has been on a hiatus from the ring, posted to Twitter to announce that she will be part of the show, as you can see below. AQA wrote:
“Little known fact about me, I’ve always been a huge Hot Wheels fan, I started collecting when I was 10 and I still do! Super stoked to be apart of something as awesome as this!
Wrestling fans I got something special for ya!
@NBC @Peacock.
#NBCHotWheels”
You can also see the full trailer below for the show, which premieres on May 30th.
— A.Q.A 😈 (@AQAOfficial10) May 7, 2023