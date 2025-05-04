AEW News: Outrunners Wish NASCAR Racers Luck In New Video, Premier Athletes On Hey! (EW)

– The Outrunners wished NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick luck for the Würth 400 in a new video. You can see the video below as posted by AEW, who wrote in the tweet:

“Good luck to Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick today!

The Outrunners are riding with 23XI — and with AEW and Upper Deck on the #45 decklid, we’re hoping that car gets an extra boost today!

Remember: to win, you gotta beat your opponent… and nothing succeeds like success! @23XIRacing @BubbaWallace @TylerReddick @TruthMagnum @turbofloyd_”

Good luck to Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick today! 🏁 💥 The Outrunners are riding with 23XI — and with AEW and Upper Deck on the #45 decklid, we’re hoping that car gets an extra boost today! 🔥 Remember: to win, you gotta beat your opponent… and nothing succeeds like… pic.twitter.com/doDfmNGmzl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2025

– The Premiere Athletes were the guests on this week’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City: