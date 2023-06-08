AEW Pays Tribute to Sandra Grey Before Dynamite

AEW paid tribute to retiring seamstress Sandra Gray before tonight’s AEW Dynamite began. PWInsider reports that several people including Dustin Rhodes and Tony Khan came out and brought Gray out to celebrate her in front of the live crowd. The tribute included videos from a number of talents including Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Nyla Rose, Dasha Gonzalez and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Rhodes began the tribute and said Gray has been doing his gear since 1996, noting that she will always be part of the family and thanking her for her contributions to wrestling. He led a “Thank you Sandra” chant. Khan put over how big a part she was of AEW and said that despite her retirement it’s not goodbye and she will always be part of the AEW family.

As noted earlier, Gray is retiring from her work on the road with AEW and has been part of the business since the 1990s, working with WCW, WWE and then AEW.