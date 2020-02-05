AEW Provides ‘Medical Update’ On Awesome Kong After Nightmare Collective Attack

AEW has provided a “medical update” on Awesome Kong after the star was attacked by her Nightmare Collective allies on this week’s AEW Dark. On Tuesday’s episode, Kong got into an argument with Mel after the latter lost to Hikaru Shida. The two argued until Luther got involved and took Mel’s side, holding Kong while Mel attacked. They sent Kong through the barrier and then Mel leg dropped her onto the steel steps.

AEW’s update, as you can see below, is that Kong suffered “serious injuries” and “We do not know when or if she will return to action.” It’s believed this was done to write Kong off AEW television while she films the final season of GLOW.