Livestream For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dark Online

February 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

The livestream for the latest episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below. The lineup for the show is:

* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Kenny Omega & Riho
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt with Luchasaurus) vs. Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler.
* Mel vs. Hikaru Shida
* Colin Delaney and Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)

