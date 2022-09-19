AEW Rampage Rating Holds Steady, Audience Rises

Last week’s AEW Rampage held even in the ratings, while the audience was up from the previous week’s drop. Friday night’s show garnered in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 470,000 viewers, even with and up 9.6% from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience 429,000. The numbers were both still down from the 0.16 and 485,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Rampage came in at #14 among cable shows for the night. ESPN’s college football won Friday among cable shows with a 0.77 demo rating and 2.753 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.166 demo rating and 468,000 viewers in 2022 to date.