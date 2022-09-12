AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Tick Down

This week’s AEW Rampage saw a backtrack in ratings and total viewers from last week’s climb. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 428,000 viewers, down 12.5% and 11.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and 485,000 viewers. The demo rating was still above the 0.11 from two weeks ago, though the viewership was the worst since the July 29th episode had 375,000.

Rampage ranked #16 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The winner for the night was the US Open on ESPN (0.67 demo rating, 2.961 million viewers).

Rampage is averaging a 0.167 demo rating and 468,000 viewers in 2022 to date.