AEW Rampage Rating Steady With Previous Week, Viewership Up

Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage saw the rating hold steady while the total audience rose. Friday night’s episode scored a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 422,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are even with and up 14.4% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 369,000 viewers.

Rampage’s demo rating is a tie for the lowest in the show’s regular timeslot, a number they’ve hit a few times. Meanwhile, the audience is still down compared to two weeks ago when 476,000 total viewers tuned in.

As noted in the WWE Smackdown ratings news earlier, the Stanley Cup game on ABC won the night with a a 1.49 demo rating and 5.145 million viewers. The pregame show was second with a 0.63/3.274 million. The cable ratings were led by Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News with a 0.23 demo rating and 3.255 million viewers; Rampage came in at #26.

Rampage is averaging a 0.177 demo rating and 475,000 viewers thus far in 2022.