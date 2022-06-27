WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Down From Previous Week’s Spike

WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and audience backtrack a little after the previous week’s massive jump. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.53 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.231 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, down 14.5% and 6.6% from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and 2.389 million viewers.

While the numbers were down from the week before, it’s important to note that last Friday’s rating and viewership were still the second-best for the show since the April 8th episode’s 0.60 demo rating and the April 1st episode’s 2.359 million viewers. Last week’s show ended up well ahead of everything from April 15th to June 10th, where the show has generally been up against the NBA Playoffs and/or the NHL Playoffs.

And in this case, the show was still up against the NHL Playoffs as the Stanley Cup won the night on ABC per Showbuzz Daily, scoring a 1.49 demo rating and 5.145 million viewers. The pregame show was second with a 0.63/3.274 million, followed by Smackdown.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.524 demo rating and 2.132 million viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.563 demo rating and 2.119 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.