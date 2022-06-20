AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Drop To Lows

The rating and audience for last week’s AEW Rampage took a hit, dropping to the lowest points in the show’s regular timeslot. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.1 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 331,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down by a lot, off 37.5% and 30.4% from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and 476,000 viewers.

The numbers are lows for Rampage. The demo rating is the lowest for the show regardless of timeslot, beating the previous low of a 0.11 demo rating for the 5:30 PM airing in May 6th. (The previous low for the regular timeslot was a 0.14, most recently on June 3rd). The audience was a timeslot low and the second-lowest overall, ahead only of the same May 6th episode’s 292,000.

Rampage ranked #22 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The show is averaging a 0.178 demo rating and 476,000 viewers in 2021 to date.