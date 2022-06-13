AEW Rampage Viewership For Last Week Remains Virtually The Same

Viewership numbers is in for last Friday’s AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports the episode which saw Will Ospreay’s AEW debut match, drew 476,000 viewers on June 10, which is up slightly on the week priors 475,000 viewers. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.16, which is up from the 0.14 demo the show drew last Friday.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, the show ranked #6 for the day in Original Cable Telecasts.