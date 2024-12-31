AEW Rampage Rating & Viewers Rise For Final Episode

AEW Rampage closed out its run with the ratings and audience up from the week before. Friday’s series finale garnered a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 275,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 33.3% and 21.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.06 demo rating and audience of 227,000.

The demo rating matched the 0.08 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was down slightly from that episode’s 279,000. Like Smackdown, the show was up against the Liberty Bowl on ESPN, which did a 0.95 demo rating and 4.206 million viewers.

Rampage averaged a 0.096 demo rating and 297,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.116 demo rating and 377,000 in 2023.