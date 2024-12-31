wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Rebound From Previous Week’s Dip
WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and viewership bounce back from the drop from the week before. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.568 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 21.6% and 18.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.37 demo rating and audience of 1.326 million that was up against the NCAA college football playoffs.
The show’s demo rating and audience was still below the 0.47 rating from two weeks ago, while the audience was the best since the November 22nd episode had 1.578 million. The show was up against the Liberty Bowl on ESPN, which did a 0.95 demo rating and 4.206 million viewers.
Smackdown averaged a 0.577 demo rating and 2.034 million viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.585 demo rating and 2.218 million for 2023.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bill Alfonso Recalls Dealing With Alligators On The Road With Roddy Piper
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter