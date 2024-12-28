Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.27.24  

Smackdown

Date: December 27, 2024

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re wrapping up the show, and the two hour era of Smackdown, with this week’s edition. That should make things all the more interesting and I’m curious to see how they wrap it up. The big story is still Cody Rhodes being out of action at the hands of Kevin Owens, who has stolen the Winged Eagle belt. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long recap of Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

Nick Aldis makes it clear that Owens is not the champion and he has until the end of the night to give up the title or face severe consequences. This is not a negotiation.

Naomi and Bianca Belair still don’t know who attacked Jade Cargill but they’re ready to team with Bayley tonight.

Bayley/Naomi/Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton/Nia Jax/Candice LeRae

Before the match, Jax talks about how none of them attacked Jade Cargill, as Stratton couldn’t even help them win the Tag Team Titles. Jax accuses Belair of being the attacker and we’re ready to go. Belair takes Stratton down but it’s too early for the handspring moonsault. Instead everything breaks down and the villains are cleared out on the floor as we take a break.

Back with Naomi giving Jax a Stinkface and getting powered down as a result. LeRae comes in and gets double suplexed but Stratton’s distraction lets Jax take over again. Stratton has to tag herself back in and hits a top rope splash on Belair, nearly landing on LeRae by mistake. Bayley comes in and is swung into the post to cut her off just as fast. LeRae drops Bayley on the apron and we take another break.

Back again with Bayley fighting her way out of trouble and bringing Naomi in to clean house on Stratton. Everything breaks down and we hit the parade of knockdowns until Naomi gives Jax a super hurricanrana. Stratton makes the save and teases a cash in but LeRae cuts it off. The argument is on again, allowing Naomi to hit a Bully Bomb for the pin on LeRae at 16:12.

Rating: C+. This got some time and it made for a nice enough match, especially with Stratton’s face turn seeming all but a matter of time. The fans are getting behind her as she’s getting yelled at by the resident villains. That is a recipe for the fans to care about her and it wouldn’t shock me to see her cash in for a big reaction. Ignore that a hero cashing in isn’t overly heroic but she’s new at this.

A-Town Down Under gives Nick Aldis an invoice for the damage Braun Strowman did to their set. That doesn’t work, as Sami Zayn comes in, saying he and Aldis should talk. Post break, Zayn says he wants the Bloodline but Carmelo Hayes interrupts with some Christmas cards for the two of them. Zayn isn’t happy with being interrupted and crumples his up, Instead, he’ll face Hayes tonight. The things I got out of this: Hayes makes a lot of Christmas cards and he’s rather short.

Braun Strowman vs. Austin Theory

Grayson Waller is here with Theory. Strowman wastes no time in launching him across the ring and we take an early break. Back with Strowman in trouble and Theory taking out his knee to keep him down. The rolling dropkick staggers Strowman, who hits a dropkick of his own to put Theory on the floor. Waller’s interference doesn’t work and Strowman runs both of them over. Strowman throws Theory back in, setting up the running powerslam for the pin at 7:26.

Rating: C. This was a basic match with Strowman overcoming the numbers game without much trouble. That’s what Strowman can o rather well and he made it work just fine here. Strowman is still relatively new on Smackdown, this time around at least, and having him smash two pests is a fine way to get him started.

Next week: Smackdown officially expands to three hours.

Kevin Owens is in his car and says he should be the WWE Champion. He’ll talk to Nick Aldis tonight, but it’s going to be the two of them alone in the ring with no security.

Here is Piper Niven to introduce Chelsea Green for her Women’s United States Championship Celebration. Green is dressed as the Statue Of Liberty and gets to the point: they did it! They have turned the blue brand into the Green House! She is he tannedest, shiniest, youngest, longest reigning Women’s United States Champion in history! As for Michin, good riddance! She asks us what we can do for Chelsea Green but here is Michin to interrupt. Michin chases Green off with a kendo stick and Green panics.

DIY has nothing to say about the Street Profits being attacked. Pretty Deadly saw what happened and, after a failed attempt to get funding for their musical, say that it was Garza. That’s enough for the Profits, who go off to brawl with Legado del Fantasma. Nick Aldis says take it to the ring.

Street Profits vs. Los Garza

Apparently Berto and Angel are now Los Garza. It’s a brawl to start with Ford and Berto hitting stereo slingshot dives to the floor. Back in and the Profits give Berto a double flapjack but Berto takes Dawkins into the corner. Angel comes in to hammer away and we hit a not great camel clutch. Everything breaks down and a belly to back moonsault gets two on Berto with Angel making the save.

We take a break and come back with Ford’s comeback being cut off by a spinebuster. A running knee in the corner rocks Ford again but he manages a jumping DDT for a breather. That’s enough for the tag off to Dawkins so house can be quickly cleaned, including a neckbreaker for two on Berto. Everything breaks down and a double super gorilla press drops Ford. Berto adds a moonsault for two but the Profits are back up. Elektra Lopez pulls Angel to safety and gets dropped by B Fab. Ford hits a big dive and the Doomsday Blockbuster finishes Angel at 11:04 shown.

Rating: B-. This took some time to get going but it was a fast paced match by the end, which is all you can ask for her. The Profits get a bit of revenge, though it’s kind of surprising that Los Garza were the ones to take them out. If something fresh, but DIY being behind this would make a bit more sense. Either way, nice match here, with the Profits getting back on the right track.

Andrade wants the US Title.

DIY and Pretty Deadly seem to come to an agreement. With DIY gone, the Street Profits come in to say they’re up for a title shot. The Motor City Machine Guns come in to say they’re next in line but Apollo Crews comes in to say DIY attacked the Profits. Ford: “WHAT!”

Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes

They shove each other around to start, with Hayes not being thrilled with his arm being cranked. Hayes is sent outside so Zayn can do his flip back into the middle. Zayn sends him into the barricade and we take a break. Back with Hayes hitting a springboard clothesline and looking rather cocky about doing so. Zayn gets fired up and hits a clothesline, setting up a middle rope ax handle (that needs to make a comeback).

The Blue Thunder Bomb gives Zayn two but Hayes hits the First 48 for the same. A springboard DDT his Zayn, who pops up with a clothesline. Zayn exploders him into the corner and Hayes walks out…and has to run away from Braun Strowman. Before we can get to the countout though, the Bloodline runs in to jump Zayn for the DQ at 11:30.

Rating: B-. This match gets points for not having Hayes take a pin after he beat Strowman last week. Let him get a little something out of the win, because otherwise it feels like such a waste of time. For now though, Hayes gets to live another day and it’s nice to see some more thinking for a change.

Post match the beatdown is on but Strowman makes the save. Jacob Fatu pops up for the showdown though and the Bloodline beats Strowman down. Zayn gets taken out as well and here is Kevin Owens to deal with Nick Aldis, with everyone else leaving.

Post break Owens and Aldis are alone in the ring, with Aldis telling him to hand over the Winged Eagle. Owens wants a rematch where the referee can’t cost him, so he wants Cody Rhodes to come get the title. Aldis threatens to end Owens’ career if he doesn’t hand it over but here is Rhodes to interrupt.

Rhodes doesn’t want Aldis to fire Owens because it would just make him a martyr. Rhodes does everything he does because of his friends and family so he wants a match where the referee can’t stop what he’s going to do to Owens. Like in a ladder match, which Aldis makes for the Royal Rumble. We don’t get a handshake so Owens shoves Aldis into Rhodes and stomps away to end the show. A ladder match is an interesting way to go and thankfully we haven’t seen that many as of late around here.

Results

Bayley/Naomi/Bianca Belair b. Tiffany Stratton/Nia Jax/Candice LeRae – Bully Bomb to LeRae

Braun Strowman b. Austin Theory – Running powerslam

Street Profits b. Los Garza – Doomsday Blockbuster to Angel

Sami Zayn b. Carmelo Hayes via DQ when the Bloodline interfered

