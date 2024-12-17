AEW Rampage Rating Rises, Viewership Hits Three-Month High

AEW Rampage’s ratings and audience bounced upward for last week’s episode, hitting recent highs for the show. Friday’s show garnered a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 279,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 100% and 57.6% from the previous week’s 0.04 demo rating and audience of 177,000.

The demo rating for the show was the best since the November 22nd episode scored a 0.09, while the total viewership was the highest since the September 20th episode had an audience of 327,000.

Rampage is averaging a 0.097 demo rating and 299,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.116 demo rating and 378,000 for the same point in 2023.