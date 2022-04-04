AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Rise From Previous Week

AEW Rampage continued its upward trend over the last few weeks in ratings and audience with last Friday’s show. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 456,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 7.1% and 7.3% from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and 425,000 viewers.

Rampage has been making incremental gains the last few weeks, with Friday’s show marking the best numbers since the March 11th episode had a 0.22 demo rating and 526,000 viewers. Rampage ranked #18 among cable originals for the night, and #26 when broadcast shows are included.

For 2022 to date, Rampage is averaging a 0.197 demo rating and 515,000 viewers./