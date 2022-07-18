wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Viewership Increases Slightly
Brandon Thurston reports that the July 15th edition of AEW Rampage drew 435,000 viewers, up slightly from the 428,000 viewers that the show drew the previous week. Friday’s Rampage was headlined by Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers.
The show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.15 the week before.
Showbuzz Daily reports that Rampage finished at #11 for the day among cable originals.
This was Smackdown's lowest total viewership since June 10, however the show still tied for #1 in P18-49 for Friday.
Rampage ranked #11 in P18-49 among cable originals for the day, according to Showbuzz Daily. Including broadcast primetime, it ranked #25. pic.twitter.com/CRFB4e0XLe
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 18, 2022
