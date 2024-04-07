wrestling / News
AEW News: Red Velvet On Her ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament Run, STP Talk Anthony Ogogo Joining
– Red Velvet had a deep run into the ROH Women’s TV Championship tournament, and she spoke about what’s next for her in a new vignette. AEW posted the video of Velvet reflecting on her run in the tournament and more, as you can see below:
EXCLUSIVE: After an incredible run in the #ROH Women's World TV Championship Tournament, @Thee_Red_Velvet is fired up and ready for more! pic.twitter.com/jk0e8fUrTJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
– Anthony Ogogo joined Shane Taylor Promotions on last night’s AEW Collision, attacking Chris Jericho and HOOK after they defeated Taylor and Lee Moriarty. You can see a backstage video from after the match with the trio talking about their plans going forward:
EXCLUSIVE: Shane Taylor Promotions made a huge statement on #AEWCollision, with the addition of The Guv’nor Anthony Ogogo! What are their plans moving forward?@shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty | @AnthonyOgogo | @arkittyy pic.twitter.com/yGtKV4u0oP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
