AEW News: Red Velvet On Her ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament Run, STP Talk Anthony Ogogo Joining

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Red Velvet AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Red Velvet had a deep run into the ROH Women’s TV Championship tournament, and she spoke about what’s next for her in a new vignette. AEW posted the video of Velvet reflecting on her run in the tournament and more, as you can see below:

– Anthony Ogogo joined Shane Taylor Promotions on last night’s AEW Collision, attacking Chris Jericho and HOOK after they defeated Taylor and Lee Moriarty. You can see a backstage video from after the match with the trio talking about their plans going forward:

