AEW Releases New Merchandise & Theme Song For Sting
December 3, 2020 | Posted by
AEW is all in on their latest big arrival in Sting, with new merchandise and a theme song already available. As previously reported, Sting made his debut on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company has released new merchandise and announced a new theme, “Arrival.” You can see the announcement posts below:
Get your OFFICIAL Sting merch only at https://t.co/KQgbBFVzzw NOW! pic.twitter.com/HoY7Qm0BwU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
🚨THE ICON @Sting IS HERE!🚨
And NOW relive that moment with the BRAND NEW Original Entrance Theme "ARRIVAL" by @MikeyRukus – available for IMMEDIATE DIRECT DOWNLOAD!
Get it NOW! https://t.co/fEurdKqTtg pic.twitter.com/6qQHgjx41O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
