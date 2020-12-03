AEW Releases New Merchandise & Theme Song For Sting

AEW is all in on their latest big arrival in Sting, with new merchandise and a theme song already available. As previously reported, Sting made his debut on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company has released new merchandise and announced a new theme, “Arrival.” You can see the announcement posts below:

