AEW Releases New Merchandise & Theme Song For Sting

December 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is all in on their latest big arrival in Sting, with new merchandise and a theme song already available. As previously reported, Sting made his debut on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company has released new merchandise and announced a new theme, “Arrival.” You can see the announcement posts below:

