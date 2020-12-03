Sting Makes AEW Debut at Winter is Coming (Video)

The Man Called Sting has arrived in AEW Dynamite, making his debut on tonight’s “Winter is Coming” episode of the show. On tonight’s episode, Sting came out to prevent Arn Anderson, Cody, Dustin Rhodes, and Darby Allin from being assaulted Team Taz. He stoped and looked at all the babyfaces for a moment before heading to the back; you can see video of that segment below.

With the appearance, Sting made his first appearance on TNT since the final match of WCW Nitro in March of 2001 when he beat Ric Flair. Since that time, he took time off from the business before appearing in TNA and finally in WWE in 2014. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 and officially retired at that time. His contract with WWE reportedly expired earlier this year.