– Fightful Select reports that AEW has made a big internal hire. Kosha Irby is reportedly joining the company in a possible COO role. Irby previously worked in WWE as the Regional Director of Live Events.

Irby also worked with the Memphis Express of the AAF as the President, the Clemson Tigers as Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Marketing Officer. He’s also previously worked with Georgia State, University of South Florida, and Saint Louis.

AEW is making internal changes with the recent behind-the-scenes exists of Rafael Morffi, Dana Massie, and QT Marshall. It appears they left the company on good terms, and Tony Khan is open to working with them in the future.