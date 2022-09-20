AEW Reportedly Toning Down Rankings System

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported an update on the current status of the AEW rankings system. According to Meltzer, AEW’s official rankings system isn’t dead, but it has been “toned down.’

According to Meltzer, AEW officials made a decision not to emphasize the rankings as much on television. However, Meltzer noted that they might go back to using them more prominently again later on.

AEW has not updated its rankings page since August 31, which was the day of the final Dynamite before All Out 2022.