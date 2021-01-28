wrestling / News
AEW Revolution 2021 Confirmed For March
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
This year’s iteration of AEW Revolution 2021 is officially set for the beginning of March. AEW confirmed on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Revolution will take place on March 7th, not February 27th as was originally set.
The show currently has Sting teaming with Darby Allin against Team Taz in a Street Fight.
"Come #AEWRevolution in the street fight – It's gonna be showtime" – @Sting & @DarbyAllin respond to #TeamTaz.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on TNT Drama pic.twitter.com/Kw9zTU5MYf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
