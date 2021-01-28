wrestling / News

AEW Revolution 2021 Confirmed For March

January 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution

This year’s iteration of AEW Revolution 2021 is officially set for the beginning of March. AEW confirmed on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Revolution will take place on March 7th, not February 27th as was originally set.

The show currently has Sting teaming with Darby Allin against Team Taz in a Street Fight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading